April 3 (Reuters) - Centrum Capital Ltd:

* SAYS AGREEMENT TO DIVEST ITS FULL STAKE IN CENTRUM DIRECT , ITS MONEY EXCHANGE BUSINESS

* SAYS ENTIRE CDL TEAM AND ASSETS WILL BE TRANSFERRED TO EBIX INC AND WILL BECOME A PART OF EBIXCASH

* TO SELL ITS MONEY EXCHANGE BUSINESS TO EBIX INC. FOR ABOUT 12 BILLION RUPEES Source text - bit.ly/2Gu0g4h Further company coverage: