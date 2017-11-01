BRIEF-Centrum Group to buy FirstRand Bank's micro finance business‍​

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Centrum Group:

* Co gets license for micro finance; to buy FirstRand Bank India’s micro finance business‍​ Source text: [The Centrum Group, a leading domestic integrated financial services organisation, has obtained the Certificate of Registration from the Reserve Bank of India to commence Micro Finance Lending operations. Centrum Microcredit Private Limited, a step-down subsidiary of Centrum Capital Limited, will focus on providing loans to un-served and under-served borrowers operating small businesses in semi-urban areas, under the Joint Liability Group (JLG) model.]