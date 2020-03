BRIEF-Centrum Medyczne Enel Med Says Customer Number Drop Due To Epidemic Will Lower Co's Revenue From Mid-March

March 20 (Reuters) - Centrum Medyczne Enel Med SA:

* ON CORONAVIRUS: CO IS CURRENTLY PROVIDING SERVICES IN LINE WITH CONTRACTUAL TERMS

* ON CORONAVIRUS: MANAGEMENT IS CONSIDERING LIMITING NEW INVESTMENTS IN 2020

* SAYS MANAGEMENT SEES POSSIBILITY OF PAYMENT GRIDLOCKS CAUSED BY FINANCIAL LIQUIDITY OF B2B CLIENTS

* LIMITED NUMBER OF INDIVIDUAL CUSTOMERS WILL RESULT IN LOWER REVENUE FROM SECOND HALF OF MARCH

* H1 REVENUE MAY DROP AFFECTING CO'S AND GROUP'S RESULTS AND FINANCIAL SITUATION