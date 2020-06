June 4 (Reuters) - Centrum Medyczne Enel Med SA:

* MANAGEMENT TO PROPOSE THAT AGM VOTES ON INCREASE OF SHARE CAPITAL BY UP TO 6.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VIA ISSUE OF E SERIES SHARES

* MANAGEMENT TO PROPOSE PRIVATE SUBSCRIPTION FOR E SERIES SHARES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)