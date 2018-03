BRIEF-Centrus Energy Corp. Reports Q4 Earnings Per Share $3.69

March 14 (Reuters) - Centrus Energy Corp:

* . REPORTS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017

* Q4 REVENUE FELL 14 PERCENT TO $116.9 MILLION

* CENTRUS ANTICIPATES SWU AND URANIUM REVENUE IN 2018 IN A RANGE OF $150 MILLION TO $175 MILLION

* FOR 2018, COMPANY ANTICIPATES TOTAL REVENUE IN A RANGE OF $175 MILLION TO $200 MILLION

* COMPANY EXPECTS TO END 2018 WITH A CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS BALANCE IN A RANGE OF $100 MILLION TO $125 MILLION

* CENTRUS EXPECTS MORE THAN ONE-HALF OF ITS ANNUAL REVENUE TO BE GENERATED IN Q4 OF 2018