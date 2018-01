BRIEF-Centrus Energy Enters Settlement Agreement With Department Of Energy On Breach Of Contract Claims

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Centrus Energy Corp:

* CENTRUS ENERGY-ON JAN 11, ENTERED SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH DEPARTMENT OF ENERGY & THE U.S. GOVERNMENT REGARDING BREACH OF CONTRACT CLAIMS

* CENTRUS ENERGY - ON TERMS OF SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT, DOE AGREED TO SETTLE ALL CLAIMS RAISED AS PART OF, SUBSEQUENT TO LITIGATION FOR TOTAL OF $24 MILLION

* CENTRUS ENERGY-DOE GIVES COMPLETE CLOSE ON ALL SUCH CONTRACTS, SUBCONTRACTS SETTLED UNDER SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITHOUT ANY FURTHER AUDIT OF CO'S COSTS Source text: (bit.ly/2DjDFKb) Further company coverage: