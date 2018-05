May 8 (Reuters) - Centrus Energy Corp:

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $2.97

* REAFFIRMING ANNUAL OUTLOOK OF $175-200 MILLION IN REVENUE AND $100-125 MILLION CASH BALANCE FOR YEAR-END 2018

* EXPECTS MORE THAN ONE-HALF OF ITS 2018 REVENUE TO BE GENERATED IN Q4