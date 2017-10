Sept 12 (Reuters) - Centrus Energy Corp:

* Centrus signs $70 million in new nuclear fuel sales contracts

* Centrus Energy Corp - ‍has signed several new sales contracts in last three months to supply its utility customers with low-enriched uranium fuel​

* Centrus Energy Corp - ‍total value of contracts is an estimated $70 million, with deliveries through 2025​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: