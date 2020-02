Feb 17 (Reuters) - Centuria Capital Group:

* CENTURIA CAPITAL GROUP- UPDATES ON TAKEOVER OF AUGUSTA

* CENTURIA CAPITAL GROUP- NOTES MARKET RELEASE BY AUGUSTA CAPITAL LIMITED REGARDING DEFERRAL OF PLANNED MARCH 2020 LAUNCH OF ITS TOURISM FUND

* CENTURIA CAPITAL GROUP- UNDERSTANDS DEFERRAL IS PARTLY IN RESPONSE TO TEMPORARY IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS ON GLOBAL TOURISM SECTOR

* CENTURIA CAPITAL GROUP- REMAINS COMMITTED TO ITS TAKEOVER OFFER FOR AUGUSTA