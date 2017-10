Oct 4 (Reuters) - Centuria Capital Ltd:

* Undertaking an underwritten 1 for 4.90 accelerated non-renounceable entitlement offer at issue price of $1.28 per share ​

* ‍Reaffirms FY18 distribution per security guidance of 8.2 cps​

* Offer expected to be marginally accretive to FY18 forecast operating earnings per security