Sept 26 (Reuters) - Centuria Capital Ltd

* Revised FY18 operating eps arising from significant performance fee to 16.5 - 17.0 cps

* FY18 DPS guidance of 8.2 cps

* Unit entered into an agreement to sell 10 Spring Street office building for $270.05 million

* Due to sale of 10 Spring Street property CPFL will earn $25.8 million net performance fee to will be distributed to co