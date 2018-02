Feb 8 (Reuters) - Centuria Metropolitan REIT:

* HY NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE $39.2 MILLION, UP 44.5 PERCENT

* ‍HY TOTAL REVENUE AND OTHER INCOME $54.2 MILLION VERSUS $36.7 MILLION​

* ‍DECLARED DISTRIBUTION FOR DECEMBER 2017 QUARTER 4.525 CENTS PER UNIT​