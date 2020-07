BRIEF-Centuria Office REIT Says From April 2020 To June 2020 Rent Collection Averaged 89%

July 2 (Reuters) - Centuria Office REIT:

* CENTURIA OFFICE REIT- FROM APRIL 2020 TO JUNE 2020 RENT COLLECTION AVERAGED 89%

* CENTURIA OFFICE REIT- CONTINUES TO WORK WITH TENANTS ADVERSELY IMPACTED BY COVID-19

* CENTURIA OFFICE REIT - SECURED COMMERCIAL AGREEMENT WITH FOXTEL TO SURRENDER LEASE AT 35 ROBINA TOWN CENTRE DRIVE IN QUEENSLAND

* CENTURIA OFFICE REIT-WILL RECEIVE SURRENDER PAYMENT EQUIVALENT TO RENT PAYABLE UNDER REMAINING FOXTEL LEASE TERM DISCOUNTED TO PRESENT DAY