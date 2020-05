May 14 (Reuters) - Centurion Corporation Ltd:

* EXPECTS SOME BUSINESS, FINANCIAL IMPACT FROM COVID-19

* BUSINESS OPERATIONS LARGELY NOT AFFECTED BY COVID-19 IN 1Q 2020

* QTRLY REVENUE S$35.5 MILLION, UP 13%

* OPERATING COSTS EXPECTED TO INCREASE DUE TO COVID-19