Feb 26 (Reuters) - Centurion Corporation Ltd:

* QTRLY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE S$73.1 MILLION VERSUS S$53.1 MILLION

* PROPOSED FINAL DIVIDEND OF SGD1.0 CENT PER SHARE

* EXPECTS COVID-19 OUTBREAK TO HAVE LIMITED IMPACT ON ACCOMMODATION BUSINESS

* TEMPORARY REDUCTION IN BED CAPACITY OF ABOUT 2% EXPECTED FOR SINGAPORE ASSETS FOR THE PERIOD OF COVID-19 SITUATION

* EXPECT A REDUCTION IN OCCUPANCY FOR PERIOD 1H 2020 IN AUSTRALIA