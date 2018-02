Feb 27 (Reuters) - Centurion Corporation Ltd:

* Q4 ‍REVENUE S$33.6 MILLION VERSUS S$35 MILLION

* Q4 ‍PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE S$5.891 MILLION VERSUS S$2.931 MILLION​

* RECOMMENDED FINAL DIVIDEND OF 1.0 SINGAPORE CENT PER SHARE AND A SPECIAL DIVIDEND OF 0.5 SINGAPORE CENT PER SHARE‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: