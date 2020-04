BRIEF-Centurion Corporation To Offer ‍Early Lease Termination Policy For Student Accommodation Portfolio In UK

April 20 (Reuters) - Centurion Corporation Ltd:

* CENTURION CORPORATION LTD- TO OFFER STUDENT-RESIDENTS OF ITS PBSA PROPERTIES IN UK AN OPTION TO EARLY TERMINATE THEIR REMAINING CONTRACTED LEASES

* CENTURION CORPORATION LTD- EXPECTS A LOWER OCCUPANCY RATE AT PBSA PROPERTIES IN UK FOR REMAINDER OF AY19-20 FROM 1 MAY THROUGH END OF AUGUST 2020

* CENTURION CORPORATION- BOARD IS OF VIEW EARLY TERMINATION OF LEASES HAS NO EFFECT ON SUSTAINABLE OPERATING CAPACITY OF GROUP

* CENTURION CORPORATION - ANTICIPATES REDUCTION IN REVENUE OF BETWEEN GBP3 MILLION TO GBP5 MILLION FOR 1 MAY THROUGH END OF AUG 2020

* CENTURION CORPORATION LTD- THERE HAS BEEN NO IMPACT ON FINANCIAL OCCUPANCY OF GROUP’S PBWA PORTFOLIO IN SINGAPORE

* CENTURION CORPORATION LTD- WITH EFFECT FROM 1 MAY 2020, DIRECTORS WILL TAKE A VOLUNTARY 15% REDUCTION IN DIRECTORS’ FEES

* CENTURION CORPORATION LTD- WITH EFFECT FROM 1 MAY 2020 SENIOR MANAGEMENT STAFF OF GROUP IN SINGAPORE WILL TAKE A PAY CUT RANGING FROM 10% TO 15%

* CENTURION CORPORATION LTD- IN MALAYSIA, GROUP’S PBWA OPERATIONS REMAIN STABLE, AND NO IMPACT IS EXPECTED ON FINANCIAL OCCUPANCY OF GROUP’S PORTFOLIO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: