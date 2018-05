May 3 (Reuters) - Century Aluminum Co:

* CENTURY ALUMINUM COMPANY REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.00

* Q1 SALES $454.5 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $443.4 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.18 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SHIPMENTS OF PRIMARY ALUMINUM FOR Q1 OF 2018 WERE 187,238 TONNES COMPARED WITH 189,000 TONNES SHIPPED IN Q4 OF 2017