BRIEF-Century Aluminum Company Q2 earnings per share $0.07
#Market News
August 2, 2017 / 8:35 PM / in 2 months

BRIEF-Century Aluminum Company Q2 earnings per share $0.07

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Century Aluminum Co

* Century Aluminum Company reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.01

* Q2 earnings per share $0.07

* Q2 revenue $388.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $398.3 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Century aluminum co qtrly ‍shipments 186,395 tonnes versus 182,829​ tonnes

* Century Aluminum Co - ‍in quarter, results were favorably impacted by a $6.1 million unrealized gain relating to LME forward sales​

* Century Aluminum Co - ‍“we are seeing an increase in prices of key raw materials, and we expect this trend to continue for some time”​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

