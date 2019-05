May 3 (Reuters) - Century Aluminum Co:

* CENTURY ALUMINUM CO - ENTERED INTO A LOAN AGREEMENT DATED AS OF APRIL 29, 2019 WITH GLENCORE LTD.

* CENTURY ALUMINUM CO - BORROWED $40 MILLION FROM GLENCORE LTD

* CENTURY ALUMINUM CO - LOAN MATURES ON DECEMBER 31, 2021

* CENTURY ALUMINUM CO - LOAN BEARS INTEREST AT A FLOATING RATE EQUAL TO LIBOR PLUS 5.375% AND IS NOT SECURED BY ANY COLLATERAL