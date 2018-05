BRIEF-Century Aluminum Says Co, Certain Units Entered Amended & Restated $175 Mln Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility

May 16 (Reuters) - Century Aluminum Co:

* CENTURY ALUMINUM SAYS CO, CERTAIN UNITS ENTERED AMENDED & RESTATED $175 MILLION SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY - SEC FILING

* CENTURY ALUMINUM - NEW CREDIT FACILITY REPLACES CO’S EXISTING $150 MILLION SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE IN 2020

* CENTURY ALUMINUM CO - $175 MILLION CREDIT FACILITY TO HAVE A 5-YEAR TERM THROUGH MAY 16, 2023

* CENTURY ALUMINUM - $175 MILLION CREDIT FACILITY INCLUDES UNCOMMITTED ACCORDION FEATURE WHERE BORROWERS MAY RAISE CAPACITY OF FACILITY BY UP TO $50 MILLION