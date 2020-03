March 17 (Reuters) - Century Casinos Inc:

* CENTURY CASINOS ANNOUNCES TEMPORARY CLOSURE OF COLORADO CASINOS FOR THE NEXT 30 DAYS

* CENTURY CASINOS INC - CLOSED ITS COLORADO CASINOS AT 4 A.M. MDT ON TUESDAY, MARCH 17, 2020 FOR NEXT 30 DAYS

* CENTURY CASINOS INC - COVID-19 SITUATION COULD ADVERSELY IMPACT CO