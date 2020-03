BRIEF-Century Casinos Announces Temporary Closure Of Polish Casinos

March 16 (Reuters) - Century Casinos Inc:

* CENTURY CASINOS ANNOUNCES TEMPORARY CLOSURE OF POLISH CASINOS

* CENTURY CASINOS - UNIT CASINOS POLAND SP. Z O.O. CLOSED CASINOS TO COMPLY WITH QUARANTINE IMPOSED BY POLISH GOVERNMENT TO CONTAIN SPREAD OF COVID-19

* CENTURY CASINOS INC - QUARANTINE INCLUDES CLOSURE OF POLISH RESTAURANTS, BARS AND CASINOS

* CENTURY CASINOS INC - CANNOT PREDICT DURATION OF CLOSURES OF POLISH CASINOS

* CENTURY CASINOS- ESTIMATES WITHOUT BUSINESS INTERRUPTIONS POLAND SEGMENT WOULD GENERATE 5-10% OF CO'S 2020 NET OPERATING REVENUE AND ADJUSTED EBITDA