BRIEF-Century Communities Reports Q1 Adjusted Earnings Per Share $0.75

May 8 (Reuters) - Century Communities Inc:

* CENTURY COMMUNITIES REPORTS RECORD FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.67

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.52 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 REVENUE $394.8 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $382.4 MILLION

* INCREASING EXPECTED HOME DELIVERIES TO BE IN A RANGE OF 4,600 TO 5,100 HOMES FOR FULL YEAR 2018

* HOME SALES REVENUES EXPECTATION TO BE IN A RANGE OF $1.8 BILLION TO $2.1 BILLION FOR 2018

* CONTINUE TO EXPECT OUR ACTIVE SELLING COMMUNITY COUNT TO BE IN RANGE OF 130 TO 140 COMMUNITIES AT END OF FULL YEAR 2018

* QTRLY NET NEW CONTRACTS INCREASED 44% TO 1,378 HOMES

* QTRLY DELIVERIES GREW 55% TO 941 HOMES