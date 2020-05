May 6 (Reuters) - Century Ginwa Retail Holdings Ltd :

* COVID-19 HAS RESULTED IN BUSINESS OPERATION OF GROUP BEING SIGNIFICANTLY IMPACTED

* EXPECTED THAT IT WILL TAKE TIME FOR GROUP’S BUSINESS OPERATION TO FULLY RECOVER

* CO WILL SEEK TO ACTIVELY INCREASE GROUP'S FINANCING, REDUCE ITS FINANCING & OPERATING COSTS