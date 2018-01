Jan 31 (Reuters) - Century Ginwa Retail Holdings Ltd :

* UPDATES ON CLOSURE OF SHAANXI TANGRENJIE STORE

* ‍BOARD TAKES VIEW THAT CLOSURE OF STORE WOULD BETTER OPTIMIZE UTILIZATION OF GROUP‘S RESOURCE

* ‍BOARD DOES NOT EXPECT THAT CLOSURE OF STORE WOULD HAVE MATERIAL EFFECT ON OPERATION OF GROUP​

* GROUP IS EXPECTED TO INCUR FURTHER LOSS OF ABOUT RMB19.0 MILLION ON AN ANNUAL BASIS