March 16 (Reuters) - Century Properties Group Inc:

* CO MAY EXPERIENCE SUPPLY-CHAIN CHALLENGES FOR ITS BUSINESS OPERATIONS DUE TO COVID-19 OUTBREAK

* SALES AND COLLECTIONS PERFORMANCE MAY BE AFFECTED BY THE COMMUNITY QUARANTINE ENFORCED BY THE GOVERNMENT

* DELAYS OF A FEW MONTHS ARE ASSUMED INTO THE COMPANY’S CURRENT CONSTRUCTION TIMELINES

* MAY EXPERIENCE DELAYS IN PROJECT COMPLETIONS IN A SCENARIO OF ENHANCED QUARANTINE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: