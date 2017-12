BRIEF-CenturyLink Announces Conclusion Of Special Committee Investigation

Dec 7 (Reuters) - CenturyLink Inc:

* CENTURYLINK ANNOUNCES CONCLUSION OF SPECIAL COMMITTEE INVESTIGATION

* CENTURYLINK - SPECIAL COMMITTEE REPORTED FINDINGS OF REVIEW OF POLICIES, PROCEDURES, PRACTICES RELATED TO CONSUMER SALES, SERVICE, BILLING

* CENTURYLINK - INVESTIGATION DID NOT REVEAL EVIDENCE TO CONCLUDE ANY MEMBER OF MANAGEMENT TEAM ENGAGED IN FRAUD OR WRONGDOING

* CENTURYLINK - FINDINGS SHOWED SOME PRODUCTS, PRICING, PROMOTIONS CAUSED CONFUSION, RESULTING BILLS SOMETIMES FAILED TO MEET CUSTOMER EXPECTATIONS

* CENTURYLINK INC - FINDINGS SHOWED SYSTEMS AND HUMAN ERRORS LED TO CERTAIN CUSTOMERS NOT RECEIVING AN OFFERED POINT-OF-SALE DISCOUNT

* CENTURYLINK INC - "COMPANY ACCEPTS SPECIAL COMMITTEE'S FINDINGS AND CONCLUSIONS"