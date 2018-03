BRIEF-CenturyLink CEO Glen Post To Retire In May Effective On Date Of Centurylink's 2018 Annual Shareholders' Meeting

March 6 (Reuters) - Centurylink Inc:

* CENTURYLINK CEO GLEN POST TO RETIRE IN MAY EFFECTIVE ON DATE OF CENTURYLINK’S 2018 ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING

* CENTURYLINK INC - PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER JEFF STOREY WILL BECOME CENTURYLINK’S CEO AND PRESIDENT EFFECTIVE AT TIME OF POST’S RETIREMENT

* CENTURYLINK INC - HARVEY PERRY WILL REMAIN IN HIS ROLE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD

* CENTURYLINK INC - BRUCE HANKS HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR