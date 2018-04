April 3 (Reuters) - Cenveo Inc:

* CENVEO, INC. FILES PLAN OF REORGANIZATION AND DISCLOSURE STATEMENT

* COMPANY ON TRACK TO EMERGE FROM CHAPTER 11 IN LATE Q2

* HEARING HAS BEEN SCHEDULED WITH COURT ON MAY 16, 2018 TO CONSIDER APPROVAL OF DISCLOSURE STATEMENT RELATED TO PLAN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: