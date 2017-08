June 7 (Reuters) - NORWEGIAN PROPERTY ASA:

* CEO LEAVES NORWEGIAN PROPERTY

* SVEIN HOV SKJELLE HAS COMMUNICATED TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS IN NORWEGIAN PROPERTY THAT HE INTENDS TO LEAVE POSITION AS CEO

* BOARD WILL IMMEDIATELY START RECRUITMENT OF A SUCCESSOR AS CEO

* SKJELLE HAS AGREED WITH BOARD OF DIRECTORS THAT HE WILL LEAVE POSITION AT LATEST IN DECEMBER 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)