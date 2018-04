April 17 (Reuters) - Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA Usiminas:

* CEO OF BRAZILIAN STEELMAKER USIMINAS SAYS COMPANY WILL NOT EXPORT TO THE U.S. IN 2018

* CEO OF BRAZILIAN STEELMAKER USIMINAS SAYS CO EXPECTS HIGHER SALES IN LOCAL MARKET

* CEO OF BRAZILIAN STEELMAKER USIMINAS SAYS CO PLANS TO RAISE STEEL PRICES TO LOCAL MARKET IN JUNE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr; Writing by Tatiana Bautzer)