March 19 (Reuters) - Caixa Economica Federal:

* CEO OF BRAZIL’S STATE-RUN CAIXA ECONOMICA FEDERAL SAYS 2017 RESULTS WERE BEST IN HISTORY, WILL BE RELEASED BY NEXT WEEK

* BRAZIL’S CAIXA ECONOMICA FEDERAL WILL REDUCE HOME INTEREST RATES, SAYS CEO

* CAIXA CEO SAYS WILLING TO RENEGOTIATE DEBT OF STEELMAKER CSN Further company coverage: (Reporting by Gram Slattery)