April 28 (Reuters) - Chief Executive Officer Of Spain’s Santander, Jose Antonio Alvarez:

* SAYS COST OF RISK COULD RISE TO BETWEEN 130 BASIS POINTS AND 150 BPS FROM 100 BPS AT END-MARCH DUE TO CORONAVIRUS BUT UNCERTAINTY IS HIGH

* SAYS GRADUAL RETURN TO WORK IN OFFICES WILL DEPEND ON DECISIONS BY HEALTH AUTHORITIES

* SAYS BANK HAS A GLOBAL FRAMEWORK ON CORONAVIRUS TESTING FOR STAFF BUT WILL BE SUBJECT TO APPROVAL BY HEALTH AUTHORITIES