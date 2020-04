April 28 (Reuters) - CEO of Spain’s Santander, Jose Antonio Alvarez, says:

* UNDERLYING TRENDS IN BRAZIL ARE STILL “PRETTY GOOD”, IS PREPARED TO FACE HEADWINDS

* EXPECTS BANK’S CORE TIER-1 CAPITAL RATIO TO BE IN THE UPPER-END OF ITS TARGETED RANGE OF BETWEEN 11-12% BY END 2020 Further company coverage: (Reporting By Madrid Newsroom)