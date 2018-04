April 26 (Reuters) - Bristol-Myers Squibb Co:

* BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SEES CONTINUED GROWTH IN ANTICOAGULANT MARKET SHARE FOR ELIQUIS

* BRISTOL-MYERS CEO SAYS CONTINUES TO SEE BMS AS A GROWTH COMPANY AND OPDIVO AS A GROWTH FRANCHISE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Bill Berkrot)