BRIEF-CeoTronics Now Sees 2017/2018 Sales Of Around EUR 18.3 Mln

April 23 (Reuters) - CeoTronics Audio Video Data Communication AG:

* CORRECTION OF THE SALES AND EARNINGS FORECAST FOR THE 2017/2018 FINANCIAL YEAR

* CURRENTLY, SALES OF APPROX. EUR 18.3 MILLION ARE EXPECTED IN 2017/2018​

* CEOTRONICS - AIMS TO ACHIEVE REVENUE GROWTH TO APPROX. EUR 25.0 MILLION BY 2022/2023 WITH CORRESPONDINGLY HIGH NET INCOME

* SAYS FOR 2017/2018 NEGATIVE CONSOLIDATED RESULT POSSIBLE INSTEAD OF BALANCED CONSOLIDATED RESULT