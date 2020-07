BRIEF-CEPI Expands Partnership with Clover to Rapidly Advance Development and Manufacture of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate

July 8 (Reuters) - Coalition For Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI):

* CEPI SAYS EXPANDS PARTNERSHIP WITH CLOVER BIOPHARMACEUTICALS TO ADVANCE DEVELOPMENT, MANUFACTURE OF COVID-19 VACCINE CANDIDATE

* COALITION FOR EPIDEMIC PREPAREDNESS INNOVATIONS (CEPI) - TO INVEST AN ADDITIONAL $66 MILLION UPFRONT IN CLOVER’S S-TRIMER PROTEIN VACCINE CANDIDATE

* CEPI- FUNDING TO SUPPORT CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT IN PARALLEL WITH SCALE-UP OF MANUFACTURING CAPACITY TO POTENTIALLY PRODUCE 100S OF MLNS OF DOSES/YEAR

* CEPI- IF EARLY STAGE CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT OF S-TRIMER IS SUCCESSFUL, PARTNERSHIP ANTICIPATES CEPI PROVIDING SIGNIFICANT ADDITIONAL INVESTMENT