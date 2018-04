BRIEF-Cequence Energy Announces Asset Sale And Operations Update

April 19 (Reuters) - Cequence Energy Ltd:

* CEQUENCE ENERGY ANNOUNCES ASSET SALE AND OPERATIONS UPDATE

* IN Q4 2017, PRODUCTION ASSOCIATED WITH B.C. ASSETS WAS APPROXIMATELY 663 BOE/D WITH AN OPERATING LOSS OF $172,000

* FIELD PRODUCTION ESTIMATES FOR Q1 OF 2018 HAVE AVERAGED APPROXIMATELY 6,900 BOE/D

* CEQUENCE ENERGY- IN ORDER TO ACCOMMODATE INCREASED NEW OIL VOLUMES,ACHIEVE STABLE RUN TIMES, BASE DUNVEGAN OIL PRODUCTION HAS BEEN TEMPORARILY CURTAILED