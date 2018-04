April 9 (Reuters) - Cequence Energy Ltd:

* CEQUENCE ENERGY ANNOUNCES UPDATE TO EXECUTIVE TEAM

* DAVID GILLIS, COMPANY’S EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CFO, HAS RESIGNED HIS POSITIONS

* HOWARD CRONE HAS AGREED TO ASSUME ROLE OF EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND INTERIM CFO OF CEQUENCE