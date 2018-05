May 15 (Reuters) - Cequence Energy Ltd:

* CEQUENCE ENERGY ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS

* AVERAGE QUARTERLY PRODUCTION OF 6,970 BOE/D (17% LIQUIDS), AN INCREASE OF FOUR PERCENT FROM Q4 2017

* QTRLY FUNDS FLOW FROM OPERATIONS PER SHARE $0.01

* CEQUENCE ENERGY- LIQUIDS WEIGHTING OF CO’S PRODUCTION IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE FROM APPROXIMATELY 17% IN Q1 OF 2018 TO A FORECASTED 27% IN Q2 OF 2018

* SEES AVERAGE PRODUCTION OF 6,300 BOE/D FOR SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2018