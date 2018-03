March 13 (Reuters) - Cequence Energy Ltd:

* CEQUENCE ENERGY ANNOUNCES OPERATIONAL UPDATE, 2017 FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS AND RESERVES

* CEQUENCE ENERGY LTD - QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.03

* CEQUENCE ENERGY LTD - QTRLY FFO PER SHARE $0.01

* CEQUENCE ENERGY - ‍CORPORATE PRODUCTION FOR QUARTER ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017 AVERAGED 6,713 BOE/D VERSUS 8,609 BOE/D​

* CEQUENCE ENERGY LTD QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $13.6 MILLION VERSUS $17.3 MILLION