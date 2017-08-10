FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 10, 2017 / 11:31 PM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-Cequence Energy reports Q2 FFO per share $0.03

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Cequence Energy Ltd-

* Cequence Energy announces 2017 second quarter financial and operating results

* Achieved average quarterly production of 8,502 boe/d, up 8% from same period in 2016

* Qtrly FFO per share $0.03

* Cequence Energy Ltd - annual capital expenditure program has been reduced to $24 million from $29 million

* Says 2017 production volumes expected to average between 8,500 to 8,700 boe/d

* Qtrly revenue $17.8 million versus. $11.34 million

* Expects funds flow from operations of $23 million for 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

