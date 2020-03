BRIEF-Cequence Energy Reports Q4 Loss Per Share Basic And Diluted for $0.04

March 10 (Reuters) - Cequence Energy Ltd:

* CEQUENCE ENERGY ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS AND 2019 RESERVES

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE BASIC AND DILUTED $0.04

* CEQUENCE ENERGY -PRODUCTION FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2019 AVERAGED 5,892 BOE/D COMPARED TO 5,997 BOE/D FOR THE SAME PRIOR YEAR PERIOD

* CEQUENCE ENERGY - Q4 REVENUE $14.9 MILLION VERSUS $12.2 MILLION

* CEQUENCE ENERGY-DUE TO OIL PRICE VOLATILITY, COVID-19, CONCERNS OF GLOBAL ECONOMIC SLOWDOWN, CO REVIEWING 2020 BUDGET, WILL NOT PROVIDE 2020 OUTLOOK