May 7 (Reuters) - Ceragon Networks Ltd:

* CERAGON NETWORKS REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q1 REVENUES WERE $83.3 MILLION, UP 9.5% FROM Q1 OF 2017, AND DOWN 3.9% FROM Q4 OF 2017

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.03