April 6 (Reuters) - Ceragon Networks Ltd:

* EXPECTS DELIVERIES DURING Q2 MAY BE NEGATIVELY IMPACTED

* BELIEVES THAT STRONG DEMAND FOR CO’S PRODUCTS & SERVICES WILL CONTINUE DURING 2020

* DEMAND DURING Q1 WAS STRONGER THAN ANTICIPATED, ESPECIALLY TOWARDS END OF QUARTER