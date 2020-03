March 18 (Reuters) - Ceramika Nowa Gala SA:

* ON CORONAVIRUS: EXPECTS CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK TO HAVE SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON GROUP’S FUTURE RESULTS AND OPERATIONS

* SAYS DECIDES TO REDUCE PRODUCTION BY 75% OF PRODUCTION CAPACITY DUE TO DROP IN DOMESTIC AND EXPORT SALES

* ON CORONAVIRUS: ESTIMATES THAT DUE TO REDUCE OF PRODUCTION CAPACITY TO LOWER FINANCIAL RESULT BY 2 MILLION ZLOTYS