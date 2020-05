BRIEF-Cerecor And Myriad Genetics Announce That Levels Of Light, A Novel Cytokine, Were Highly Correlated With Disease Severity And Mortality In COVID-19 Ards Biomarker Study

May 26 (Reuters) - Cerecor Inc:

* CERECOR AND MYRIAD GENETICS ANNOUNCE THAT LEVELS OF LIGHT, A NOVEL CYTOKINE, WERE HIGHLY CORRELATED WITH DISEASE SEVERITY AND MORTALITY IN COVID-19 ARDS BIOMARKER STUDY

* CERECOR INC - PATIENTS HOSPITALIZED WITH COVID-19 HAD SIGNIFICANTLY ELEVATED LEVELS OF INFLAMMATORY CYTOKINE LIGHT

* CERECOR INC - LIGHT WAS STRONGLY LINKED WITH MORTALITY (82%) IN PATIENTS OVER 60 YEARS OF AGE

* CERECOR INC - DECREASING LIGHT LEVELS USING CERC-002 (ANTI-LIGHT MAB) MAY PREVENT CYTOKINE STORM INDUCED SEVERE ARDS