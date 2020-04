April 24 (Reuters) - Cerecor Inc:

* CERECOR ANNOUNCES CHANGES TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* CERECOR INC - APPOINTS SOL J. BARER, AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD

* CERECOR INC - SIMON PEDDER STEPS DOWN AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN

* CERECOR INC - CHRIS SULLIVAN, VICE PRESIDENT OF FINANCE, WILL ASSUME ROLE AS INTERIM CFO FOR CO WHILE RETAINED SEARCH IS UNDERTAKEN

* CERECOR INC - SUZANNE BRUHN AND JOSEPH MILLER HAVE BEEN APPOINTED AS DIRECTORS TO CO'S BOARD