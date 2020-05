May 28 (Reuters) - Cerecor Inc:

* CERECOR ANNOUNCES FDA CLEARANCE OF IND FOR CERC-002 IN COVID-19 INDUCED ARDS

* CERECOR INC - TOP-LINE DATA ANTICIPATED IN Q4 2020

* CERECOR INC - FIRST PATIENT IS EXPECTED TO ENROLL IN JUNE